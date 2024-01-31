MPD Arrests Teenagers After Carjacking Spree

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District have arrested two teenagers who went on a carjacking spree in the Fourth and Fifth Districts, and their accomplice has been arrested by a neighboring jurisdiction.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024, the first victim was exiting her vehicle in the 1200 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast, when three suspects surrounded her and demanded her keys. The victim fled before the suspects could obtain her vehicle. CCN 24014690

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024, the second victim was loading groceries into her vehicle in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, when three suspects surrounded her and demanded her keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in her vehicle. CCN 24014759

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024, the third victim was entering her vehicle in the 1200 block of Otis Street, Northeast, when three suspects blocked her vehicle with the second victim’s vehicle. The suspects then assaulted the victim and stole her vehicle. CCN 24014761

On Monday, January 29, 2024, the Fifth District Crime Suppression Team (CST) recovered the second victim’s vehicle and apprehended two of the three suspects. The third suspect fled into Maryland, where he was apprehended by Mount Ranier police officers.

On Monday, January 29, 2024, two 17-year-old juvenile males, both of Northeast, DC,

were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking. The third suspect was placed under arrest by the Mount Ranier Police Department.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Mount Ranier Police Department for their assistance with these arrests and their continued partnership.

