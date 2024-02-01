MPD Arrests Juvenile for Residential Burglaries

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce a juvenile male has been arrested for residential burglaries that occurred in the 1400 block of 3rd Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, at approximately 7:55 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence. When the victim approached him, the suspect threatened the victim and the victim fled to a room. The suspect fled the scene. It was later learned by detectives that the suspect had also forcibly entered an adjacent unoccupied residence prior to entering the victim’s residence.

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Burglary Two.

CCN: 24013909