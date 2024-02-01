MPD Arrests a Man for a Burglary and an Assault

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Fifth Districts have arrested a man for a burglary and an assault.

Simple Assault: On Sunday, January 28, 2024, at approximately 10:17 a.m., the victim was picked up by the suspect, who is a ride-share driver, in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. During the ride, the victim requested the suspect to lower the volume on the radio. The suspect canceled the ride, and the victim exited the vehicle. The suspect followed the victim on foot and assaulted the victim. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 24013945

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 32-year-old Tireek Myrick of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as being potentially motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

Pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Mr. Myrick was also charged with the below offense.