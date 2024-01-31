Submit Release
MPD Officer Arrested and Charged with Defrauding DC Government

 

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD) have arrested a Metropolitan Police officer for allegedly defrauding the District of Columbia Government.

 

On January 30, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 35-year-old Marc Davis was arrested and charged with First Degree Fraud. IAD agents discovered that between August 27, 2021, and June 7, 2023, Officer Davis was allegedly working secondary employment at the same time that he was also reporting that he was on-duty with MPD.

 

On June 12, 2023, Davis’ police powers were revoked, and he was placed on non-contact status. Davis has been with the department since October of 2014.

 

The actions of this individual do not represent the values of the Metropolitan Police Department. We hold our employees to the highest standards of accountability and we are grateful to the Internal Affairs Bureau for diligently investigating this incident.

 

CCN: 23108256

