PHILIPPINES, February 1 - Press Release

February 1, 2024 Tulfo: GCG, mission accomplished on fixing salary problem of PAGCOR employees Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) Chairperson Atty. Marius Corpus and Commissioner Atty. Geraldine Marie Martinez along with other GCG employees visited Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo's office yesterday January 31, to deliver a good news. Corpus and Martinez showed Tulfo an official document baring that GCG have already accomplished its promise to fix the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), including that of the employees of Casino Filipino - New Coast who are not being properly compensated. It can be recalled that last January 25, during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Games, workers from New Coast revealed that they are being paid below minimum wage. In the same hearing, it was also discussed that PAGCOR is laying off more than 700 workers from the said casino as PAGCOR turns over its operations to a Hong Kong based gaming corporation. One day after the hearing, Tulfo in his radio rogram communicated with Martinez who promised him that GCG will work overtime to fix PAGCOR's CPCS. In the meeting with Tulfo, Corpus bared that the salary increase for PAGCOR employees will be retroactive from October 2021. Corpus said that GCG prohibited PAGCOR from firing New Coast employees while their redundancy plan has not been approved. GCG, mission accomplished sa pangakong ayusin ang sweldo ng PAGCOR employees! Personal na bumisita sa tanggapan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Senado kahapon January 31 sina Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) Chairperson Atty. Marius Corpus at Commissioner Atty. Geraldine Marie Martinez kasama ang iba pang kawani ng GCG. Ipinresenta nila ang opisyal na liham na naghahayag na naisaayos na ang Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) ng PAGCOR. Kasama na rito ang kasigurahan na wala ng emplyedo ng PAGCOR ang sasahod below minimum wage. Ayon sa GCG, magkakaroon din ng retroactive pay mula October 2021 para sa lahat ng PACGCOR employees na hindi nakatanggap ng wastong sahod. Ibig sabihin, makakakuha ng back pay ang mga empleyado na nadehado sa sweldo. Matatandaan na noong Enero 25, sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Games and Amusement, sinabi ng dalawang empleyado ng PAGCOR na malayo sa minimum wage ang pasweldo sa kanila. Sinabi rin ng GCG na hindi maaaring tanggalin ng PAGCOR ang mahigit pitong daang empleyado nila na apektado sa pag-takeover ng Hong Kong-based gaming corporation sa Casino Filipino - New Coast, Malate, Manila.