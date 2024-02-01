Remarks by: Honourable Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster – Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Lands at the Reception for the Commemoration of Australia Day 31 January, 2024

SAMOA, February 1 - 6.30pm – 8.30pm, High Commissioner’s Residence, Lamosa Rd, Tiapapata

Rev. Siaosi Salesulu,

Lau Afioga, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and Masiofo,

Afioga Tuiletufuga Le Mamea Ropati Mualia and Good Lady,

Cabinet Ministers,

Chief Justice and the Judiciary,

Speaker and Members of Parliament,

H .E. William Carter Robinson, High Commissioner of Australia ,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Excellencies and Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me first extend our Prime Minister’s sincere apologies for not making it tonight, and she asked that I speak on her behalf.

It is a pleasure for me to join you all at this first diplomatic function of the year in celebration of the commemoration of Australia Day and a fitting opportunity to welcome to Samoa, Australia’s new High Commissioner, H.E. William Carter Robinson.

I wish all of you a happy new year and extend our warm congratulations to the Government and people of Australia on this milestone event.

This evening, we ponder on Australia’s journey and celebrate its many successes and the growth of its diverse population. As we reflect, we respect and celebrate the history that is rich in culture and traditions, shared relations and responsibilities for enduring peace, democracy and prosperity for its people. Australia Day is always celebrated with reflections of what has come to pass. 2023 was a significant year for the Samoa – Australia development partnership with much to be celebrated including our Prime Minister as a guest of Government visit and the signing of the Bilateral Partnership Arrangement, the High-Level visits by Minister Pat Conroy and the Governor General, the launch of our flagship partnerships TAUTAI and TAUTUA and the signing of the long-term budget support commitment, are just some of the highlights.

2024 will bring new opportunities for our partnership not least with Samoa hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which we have been assured, your Excellency is aptly placed to take forward with our Government.

TAUTAI and TAUTUA have entered and wholly embraced their transition to implementation of their respective areas of focus, contributing to good economic and democratic governance as well as critical social issues across health, education and social inclusion through capacity building, institutional strengthening and technical support. We are assured that these 8 year partnerships will each bring unique capability to respond to emerging needs with matching tailored responses.

The Samoa Australia Police Partnership also continues to demonstrate value particularly in supporting Samoa’s hosting of CHOGM 2024. We have also welcomed the arrival of Nafanua III, a fitting prelude to the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Samoa Australia Police partnership.

Our officials are continuing consultations regarding opportunities under the Australia Infrastructural Facility particularly as a means to respond to some of our globally articulated needs including addressing the impacts of climate change through easier access to climate finance.

It is our hope that some of these discussions can be concluded at the upcoming Senior Officials Talks in Canberra in March and that we can begin amiably seeking solutions to issues that remain outstanding such as the complexities of the operationalization of the labour mobility schemes and other similar regional programs.

Our Blue Pacific continent is at a crucial juncture with the impacts of growing geopolitical interest looking to undermine the unity and solidarity for the region. Notwithstanding the different outlooks and discourses on politics and security, it is worth repeating that we strongly believe in being a part of a Blue Pacific continent that is free from military competition, and free from unrest and war that affect many other parts of the globe.

I thank the Government of Australia for the multifaceted support and assistance delivered through the Samoa Australia partnership and for the willingness to explore all opportunities for Samoa to contextualize its needs and make the appropriate choices for progressing sustainable development.

We look forward to further strengthening our partnership as we do with all our development partners and close engagement in initiatives that will further coalesce and support regional unity, solidarity and stability.

In closing, Ladies and Gentlemen, I respectfully invite you all to join me in proposing a toast: For a continuing, meaningful Samoa Australia partnership and best wishes to His Excellency and Mrs Robinson in their tenure as Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa.

Happy Australia Day! Ia manuia.

Photos by Australian High Commission, Samoa