Australia Day Speech 2024 – His Excellency Will Robinson

SAMOA, February 1 - Tālofa lava!

Afifio mai ma tala mai a’ao.

Ou te fa’atālofa, ma fa’afeiloai atu, i le pa’ia ma le mamalu ua aofia mai.

Fa’afetai lava mo le fa’aavanoaina o lā outou taimi, tatou te patipatia fa’atasi lenei fa’amoemoe.

O lo’u igoa o Will Robinson ma o a’u o le Hai Komesina o Ausetalia i’inei i Samoa.

I offer my warmest welcome to you all tonight.

It’s great to be in Samoa with my family.

Thank you for joining us to mark Australia Day.

I extend my greetings to the people of Samoa. I acknowledge your connection with your land and sea, and pay my respects to your people, culture and ancestors.

I want to thank my predecessor Ms Emily Luck, who did so much to deepen and strengthen the bonds between our two nations.

Thanks also to the Government of Samoa for the warm welcome you have shown me.

Reflect, Respect, Celebrate.

These three words capture the spirit of Australia Day.

We reflect on our history that has shaped us as a nation.

We respect the diversity that defines us. We are a nation that deeply values the rich tapestry of cultures and communities that contribute to our collective strength.

And we celebrate our shared values that underpin our society.

Australia, as we know it today, is a nation of immigrants. Yet the Australian story began over 65,000 years ago, with the First Australians.

Our land is home to the oldest continuing cultures on earth. First Nations Australians have a profound connection to land, water, and culture.

Their wisdom and practices are enriching our understanding of sustainable living and respect for the environment.

However, we acknowledge that Australia Day represents a range of emotions for many, particularly for our First Nations communities. Australia day is a time of reflection on our history, which includes both achievements and chapters of deep sorrow.

As we look to the future, Australia is learning from the perspectives, knowledge, and history of First Nations peoples and ensuring their voices are heard.

Our shores have welcomed people from across the globe, each bringing their own unique cultures, traditions, and stories.

Among these, the Samoan community plays a pivotal role.

There are nearly 100,000 Samoans in Australia. In areas from small businesses to public service, from arts to sports, Samoans are making great contributions to Australia.

We hope that the Australian community here in Samoa is making equally valuable contributions to the fabric of your nation.

Samoa and Australia are united by our values – we are democratic nations committed to peace, freedom and the rule of law.

We enjoy the rights of free speech, of political expression, freedom of religion, a robust press, and the right to choose our leaders.

Our countries are committed to the rule of law as well.

We are committed to the international rules and norms, which are the bulwark which protect us from a world in which might is right.

Along with other Pacific Island Forum members, we are committed to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Blue Pacific.

Last week it was great to come together with Samoan Government colleagues to officially welcome Nafanua III home.

The arrival of Nafanua III, Samoa’s Guardian Class Patrol Boat, is a symbol of our two nations working together for the safety and prosperity of our people.

We also stand ready to support Samoa host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a milestone event that will showcase the Pacific, and its priorities, on the world stage.

Whether through our flagship Tautua and Tautai Partnerships, our Scholarships Program, or our Samoa Australia Policing Partnership –our people are working together, learning from one another, all towards our shared goal for a healthy and thriving Samoa and Pacific region.

In closing, I’d like to propose a toast – to Australia, to our partnership with Samoa, and to a future filled with unbridled opportunities for our people.

Faafetai tele lava. Soifua ma ia manuia.

Photos by Australian High Commission, Samoa