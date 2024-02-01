Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The compressed natural gas market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $166.9 billion in 2023 to $189.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Compressed Natural Gas Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the compressed natural gas market size is predicted to reach $304.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the compressed natural gas market is due to the rise in the number of CNG-powered vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest compressed natural gas market share. Major players in the compressed natural gas market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, PJSC Gazprom, ConocoPhillips Company.

Compressed Natural Gas Market Segments
• By Type: Non-Associated Gas, Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources
• By Product Type: Dedicated Fuel, Bi-Fuel, Dual Fuel
• By Application: Light Passenger Vehicles, Medium or Heavy Duty Vehicles, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global compressed natural gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compressed natural gas refers to a mixture of hydrocarbon gases and vapors that is predominantly made up of compressed methane in gaseous form for use as a fuel to power automobiles. Compressed natural gas is employed in a variety of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty uses to achieve almost the same fuel efficiency as normal gasoline.

About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research.

The Business Research Company

