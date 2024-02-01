New Jersey Bank Teller In Desperate Need of a Kidney Donor.

Submit Release
ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: New Jersey Bank Teller in Desperate Need of Kidney Donor

New Jersey, USA - A local bank teller, Jigisha Desai, is in desperate need of a kidney donor. Desai has been working at the same bank for over 21 years and has been a dedicated employee, but now she is facing a life-threatening situation. She has been diagnosed with end-stage renal disease and is in urgent need of a kidney transplant.

Jigisha Desai is from Rockaway, New Jersey. Jigisha is 55 years old and has lived with chronic kidney disease for 20 years. Jigisha found out about her condition by accident when she had to have surgery for another health issue.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) came with lots of symptoms and challenges. Jigisha has been pushing herself through all the adversities, including health, financial, emotional, physical, raising two children, and so much more.

At about the age of 36, Jigisha developed chronic arthritis issues and needed a knee replacement. However, the doctors felt at that age it was best for her to have gel knee injections every 6 months. She could not take any painkillers due to kidney disease. Needless to say, Jigisha has lived with pain and extreme fatigue all her life. It has taken a toll on her family as well. She is now at the stage where she needs a living kidney donor and a kidney transplant.

Jigisha is listed at St. Barnabas in Livingston, NJ and her transplant coordinator is Allison Moorman at 973-322-5028. Her blood type is O+, and St. Barnabas does participate in the paired exchange program. Please fill out the living donor referral form and include donor for Jigisha Desai. Thank you.
http://cbmclivingdonor.org/

