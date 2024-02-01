Carper Statement on John Podesta to Serve as Senior Adviser to the President for International Climate Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today issued the following statement on President Biden tapping John Podesta to become senior adviser to the president for international climate policy:

“In order to address our global climate crisis, we need smart experts who understand climate science to ensure that the United States is leading the international community. Thanks in large part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), no other administration in our nation's history has made more progress in the fight against climate change.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to help craft and conduct oversight of these landmark pieces of legislation. John Podesta has overseen the implementation of the IRA — unleashing the potential of the American clean energy industry, driving down greenhouse gas emissions, reducing energy costs for families, and creating millions of good-paying jobs across our country. I’m pleased to see him take on this new role so that he can continue the administration’s work — indeed, our nation’s work — to improve the lives of the American people and lead us to a brighter future. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing John for many years, and I respect his intellect, commitment and tenacity.

“I’d also like to commend our former colleague in the Senate, John Kerry, for serving as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate since the start of the Biden Administration. Before we served together in the Senate, I served with John during the Vietnam War — I with my crew on our P-3 airplanes, and he with his swift boats. After our return to Washington, D.C., we helped normalize relations with Vietnam and then went on to work on climate policy. He brought both his diplomatic and political expertise to this administration role. Because of his previous experience, he knew better than anyone how to ensure the climate crisis receives the international attention it so desperately needs. He helped the United States of America, once again, lead the world on climate change.

“I look forward to continuing to work with John Podesta to make sure that our children and our grandchildren have a planet to grow up on and grow old on.”

