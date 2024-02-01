Carper Applauds Confirmation of Top EPA Air Official

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a majority of the Senate to confirm Joseph Goffman to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by a vote of 50-49. Prior to Goffman’s confirmation, Senator Carper spoke on the floor in favor of his nomination.

“The Office of Air and Radiation has an outsized impact on our lives,” said Chairman Carper on the Senate floor. “And, the American people deserve someone leading this office who is committed to carrying out its mission. That includes reducing climate pollution, while also improving our vehicle emissions standards and protecting public health — all of which go hand-in-hand with economic growth and job creation.”

He continued: “Mr. Goffman has proven that he’s up to the task. Under his direction, EPA has made significant progress in implementing many of the programs that we secured in the Inflation Reduction Act. That includes programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to help lower energy costs for all Americans.”

Click here to watch Chairman Carper's full remarks on the Senate floor.

