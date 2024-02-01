Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,434 in the last 365 days.

Carper Applauds Confirmation of Top EPA Air Official

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today led a majority of the Senate to confirm Joseph Goffman to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by a vote of 50-49. Prior to Goffman’s confirmation, Senator Carper spoke on the floor in favor of his nomination.

“The Office of Air and Radiation has an outsized impact on our lives,” said Chairman Carper on the Senate floor. “And, the American people deserve someone leading this office who is committed to carrying out its mission. That includes reducing climate pollution, while also improving our vehicle emissions standards and protecting public health — all of which go hand-in-hand with economic growth and job creation.”

He continued: “Mr. Goffman has proven that he’s up to the task. Under his direction, EPA has made significant progress in implementing many of the programs that we secured in the Inflation Reduction Act. That includes programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to help lower energy costs for all Americans.”

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s full remarks on the Senate floor.

###

You just read:

Carper Applauds Confirmation of Top EPA Air Official

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more