SILICON LAB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Silicon Laboratories Inc. on Behalf of Silicon Lab Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Silicon Laboratories Inc. (“Silicon Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLAB) on behalf of Silicon Lab stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Silicon Lab has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 29, 2024, Silicon Labs issued a press release "announc[ing] a one-week delay to its scheduled earnings conference call for the quarter ended on December 30, 2023." Silicon Labs stated that it "has determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023" and that "[t]he delay in reporting allows additional time to evaluate the impact, if any, of the material weakness on the company's financial reporting as of the end of the quarterly period."

On this news, Silicon Labs' stock price fell $7.91 per share, or 6.02%, to close at $123.55 per share on January 30, 2024.

