Wanted Kentucky Man Arrested By Maryland State Police

(ELLICOTT CITY, MD) –  Maryland State Police arrested an armed and dangerous Kentucky man wanted for murder in Louisville, Kentucky.

     The accused is identified as Tho Luong, 41, of Louisville, Kentucky. Luong was wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department for the murder of a woman found dead inside a residence yesterday in Louisville, Kentucky.

     At 9:30 a.m., Luong and his vehicle, a 2011 black BMW, were located at a motel in the 8000 block of Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City. Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department in Luong’s arrest.  He was taken into police custody without incident and transported to Waterloo Barrack for processing. 

     The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit authored search and seizure warrants on the vehicle and location where Luong was arrested. Crime Scene Technicians responded to process the scene for evidence.

     Troopers from the Homicide Unit are currently assisting detectives from Louisville Metro Police Department with the ongoing murder investigation.  Luong will be held at the Howard County Detention Center while he awaits extradition to Kentucky.

 

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

