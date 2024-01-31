STN: 125730 Proper Name: Allogeneic cultured keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts in murine collagen-dsat Tradename: STRATAGRAFT Manufacturer: Stratatech Corporation Indication:
To promote durable wound closure & regenerative healing in the treatment of adult patients with debrided thermal burns that contain intact dermal elements, and for which surgical intervention is clinically indicated.
