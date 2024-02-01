Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,445 in the last 365 days.

VSP BCI Troop B East - Royalton / Death investigation, non-suspicious

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24B2000457

TROOPER:  Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang, Detective Sgt. Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

LOCATION: Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, the Vermont State Police was called to a report of a person found deceased at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Randolph, was pronounced dead on scene by a paramedic with White River Valley Ambulance. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but this incident is not considered suspicious or criminal in nature. No further details are available.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

VSP BCI Troop B East - Royalton / Death investigation, non-suspicious

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more