VSP BCI Troop B East - Royalton / Death investigation, non-suspicious

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B2000457

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang, Detective Sgt. Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

LOCATION: Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, the Vermont State Police was called to a report of a person found deceased at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Randolph, was pronounced dead on scene by a paramedic with White River Valley Ambulance. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but this incident is not considered suspicious or criminal in nature. No further details are available.

- 30 -