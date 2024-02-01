Submit Release
Commissioner Neifeld on NYS DOH's Podcast: NY Public Health Now

Commissioner Kerri Neifeld recently had the opportunity to join New York State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. James McDonald on his Podcast "NY Public Health Now."  The Commissioners talked about the barriers people with developmental disabilities face in accessing quality health care and how to improve experiences. You can tune into the podcast and other DOH podcasts here: https://www.health.ny.gov/commissioner/podcasts

“People wait two years to see a dentist. People wait two years to have a mammogram. And we know that that’s so critical in catching and preventing disease early on. And we see the outcomes for people with developmental disabilities. Their health outcomes are far worse. It’s foundational. It’s fundamental, and it’s an equity issue.”

 
Kerri E. Neifeld, OPWDD Commissioner

The podcast was a continuation of the conversations OPWDD and DOH have been having about how to improve access to quality health care for people with developmental disabilities. In recent months, the Commissioner participated in DOH Commissioner McDonald's Medical Grand Rounds: An Introduction to Working with People with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities Across Health Care Settings with New York State. The event was hosted in partnership with the University at Albany School of Public Health and directed at physicians, nurses and other medical professionals. OPWDD and DOH are continually exploring ways to develop new strategies that will improve the overall experience and outcomes for people with developmental disabilities seeking health care. 

