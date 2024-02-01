NEWS RELEASE

Jan. 31, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox signs four bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 31, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills today. He has signed 11 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.

Information on bills signed today can be found below:

HB 5 Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Base Budget

HB 6 Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Base Budget

HB 7 Social Services Base Budget

SB 57 Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act

On SB 57, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“Balancing power between state and federal sovereignty is an essential part of our constitutional system. This legislation gives us another way to push back on federal overreach and maintain that balance.”

###