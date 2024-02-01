Encore Data Products will be attending 2024 TCEA Convention in Austin, Texas

Lafayette, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Lafayette, CO - Encore Data Products, a bulk school audio-video products retailer, will be attending the 2024 TCEA Convention & Exposition, which is held in Austin, TX. The convention will be held Saturday, February 3 to Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) is the biggest non-profit educational technology association in the country. The 2024 TCEA edutech conference, which is arguably the best edutech conference in the US, is the 44th and focused on exposing educators to innovative teaching methods and technology. This year’s event will feature more than 800 sessions on various topics such as leadership, mathematics, STEAM, digital citizenship, literacy, English language arts, and more.

At the TCEA Convention & Exposition, thousands of educators from various parts of the world get together to connect, gain knowledge, and improve their craft while becoming familiar with new advances in education technology. The event’s focus is not only on ed tech but also on good teaching, good learning, and good leadership with ed tech. The TCEA event has the goal of setting up educators to become curious and to discover education technology through the on-trend sessions, leading speakers, and an exhibit hall full of top exhibitors, such as Encore Data Products. Popular topics will be: AI, digital tools for learning, Google, research and best practices.

A spokesperson for Encore Data Products says, “We always make sure to attend the annual TCEA conference because it is one of the leading resources for educators who are interested in improving how they engage with students through technology while ensuring the provision of solid teaching. The 2024 conference should be able to encourage school administrators and teachers to envision a brighter future for their students through the help of the latest high-tech products and curriculum. On our part, we are truly excited to be a part of the event, offering the best audio-video products for the education environment. We’re happy and excited that people realize the great value offered by our wide-ranging product catalog.”

At the event, Encore Data Products will be displaying their various offerings in the headphone category, such as headphones with microphones, disposable headphones, school headphones, hearing protection products, and earbuds. Meanwhile, their AV technology products include PA systems and microphones, docking stations, document & web cameras, recorders/players, laptops (for kids), charge & sync products, tour and language interpretation systems, podcasting & streaming setups, and sports & stage communication systems.

Encore Data Products offers various school headphones for every need and budget. These include: classroom headphones, remote learning headsets with on-ear or over-ear pads and limited-use school headphones; various cord lengths; 3.5mm or USB plugs; with volume control; and available in cases, sacks, and classroom packs.

Encore Data Products also offers cleaning supplies, including headphone covers, microphone covers, wipes & sanitizers (plus dispensers), hot towels for the maintenance of AV equipment, and electronic sanitizers. They also offer a range of AV accessories, including carts, cables & adapters, cases, STEAM & STEM, medical-grade media, and keyboards and mice.

Encore Data Products frequently supplies critical audio-video equipment for schools, libraries, medical centers, businesses, museums, tour buses, fitness centers, call centers, distance learning, home theaters, remote work, and more.

Started in 2006 by Jeff Burgess, Encore Data Products is a privately held company that provides high quality technology equipment and tools to the education, business, government, health and fitness, and hospitality industries. They have an ever-increasing inventory of top quality brand products, while offering free shipping, competitive pricing, and easy ordering. They are committed to provide the best possible service for their clients, enabling them to get the most out of their investment in tools and equipment for improving their learning, business, and health environments. They have available a wide range of audio-visual equipment, such as: PA systems, listening centers and lab packs, and more.

Those who are interested in learning more about the available edutech products, such as school classroom headphones, can check out the Encore Data Products website or contact them on the phone or through email.

