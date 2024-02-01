Paving work is finished on Kalanianaʻole Highway in Waimānalo

Main, News Posted on Jan 31, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has completed paving work for the Kalanianaʻole Highway Resurfacing Project, from Pōʻalima Street to Makai Pier. Remaining work includes the installation of guardrails by Makai Pier and Inoaʻole Stream, installation of loop sensors near Waimānalo Elementary School, road striping, signage, delineators, and catch basin filters.

A single lane closure will continue as noted on our website on Kalanianaʻole Highway in one direction at a time, at locations between Pōʻalima Street to Makai Pier, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The estimated completion date for this project is in the Spring of 2024.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation during the project to improve the safety of this main thoroughfare for eastside commuters. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. For a list of weekly lane closures scheduled on Oʻahu, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. All work is weather permitting.

