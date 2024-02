Drivers are advised that Highway 101 will be closed at Trout Lake, just east of Halfmoon Bay, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

The highway will be fully closed between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. A detour around the closure is available via Redrooffs Road.

The water level of Trout Lake is rising. The closure will allow crews to make urgent improvements to the culvert capacity in the area, which will reduce the risk of flooding on Highway 101.

Obey signs and watch for traffic control personnel. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/