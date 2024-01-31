Redwood Region Audubon Society’s Student Nature Writing Contest Has March 23rd Deadline

This is a press release from the Redwood Region Audubon Society:

March 23 Deadline for Audubon Student Nature Writing Contest

Redwood Region Audubon Society is sponsoring its 19th annual Student Nature Writing Contest. Up to six cash prizes will be awarded for the best essay(s) or poem(s) on “What Nature Means to Me” by Humboldt or Del Norte County students in grades 4 through 12. First-place winners will be published in the chapter’s newsletter, The Sandpiper. All winners will be published in a booklet posted at www.rras.org by mid-May.

The contest is held in conjunction with the Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival. All winning writing pieces will be displayed during the festival (April 19-21) in the Arcata Community Center lobby. Awards will be presented the morning of Saturday, April 20.

The deadline for submissions Is 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. A flyer with complete instructions is posted at www.rras.org and www.godwitdays.org, or can be picked up at the Interpretive Center, 569 South G Street, Arcata after January 31. E-mail questions to [email protected].