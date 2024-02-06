James Thebaut, Environmental Filmmaker, Delivers Powerful Message at LMU's Center for Urban Resilience Conference

James "Jim" Thebaut

Jim Thebaut's compelling film sheds light on the issue of climate change while presenting practical solutions to address one of the world's most urgent crises.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James "Jim" Thebaut, an esteemed environmental filmmaker and advocate, delivered the opening keynote address at Loyola Marymount University's Center for Urban Resilience "City of the Earth, City of the Poor: The Issue of Water" symposium held on Tuesday, January 30, from 10:00 - 11:30 am. The conference extended through February 1, 2024.

Eric Strauss, President/Professor of Biology at LMU and Executive Director of the Center for Urban Resilience stated that the three-day symposium launched the university's commitment to the Pope's "Laudato si," an encyclical recognizing the dangers of climate change, especially its impact on underrepresented communities.

"Climate change is something we all must understand and embrace. It is a way to link the scientific community to the communities of faith," informed Strauss. "For a very long time, science and religion have been separate... There is an idea that we can be moved both by the spirit and by science to do something about the declining conditions of the earth and its impact on the poor."

Thebaut's keynote address at the symposium focused on his upcoming documentary feature, "Turning Back the Doomsday Clock," providing valuable insights into the critical water issue. The film highlights escalating global crises, illuminating science-based solutions for the planet's countless existential threats.

Following the keynote, attendees experienced the screening of Thebaut's latest feature documentary, "California's Watershed Healing." Crafted by The Chronicles Group, "California's Watershed Healing" addresses the challenges of climate change and wildfires. This 56-minute film not only highlights the current state of the forest but also proposes practical solutions to promote forest health.

Thebaut thanked Professor Eric Strauss for extending the invitation and emphasized the university's commitment to delivering groundbreaking insights to students and the wider community.

"Loyola Marymount University (LMU) stands as a beacon of knowledge, ceaselessly delivering cutting-edge information about our earth and society. With unwavering dedication, LMU enlightens its students and the general public, fostering a dynamic environment where the latest insights into our planet's and society's intricate facets are explored and shared. The university's commitment to providing groundbreaking knowledge remains a testament to its role as a leader in education and environmental enlightenment," said Thebaut.

James "Jim" Thebaut, a dedicated environmental filmmaker, has been a trailblazer in narrating the evolving story of our global environment from the late 20th century into the 21st century. His impactful documentaries and videos, characterized by insightful storytelling and compelling visuals, contribute significantly to the ongoing conversation about environmental challenges. As a regular conference keynote speaker, James addresses diverse audiences on prestigious platforms, including the United Nations and the US Congress. His speeches, instrumental in shaping policies like the "Senator Paul Simon Water for the World Act," reflect his commitment to influencing holistic global sustainability. Thebaut remains steadfast in his mission to inform the world and catalyze positive change.

For more information about James "Jim" Thebaut and The Chronicles Group, visit https://www.beyondthebrink.global/