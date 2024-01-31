A smuggling of all sorts at San Ysidro Port of Entry: CBP officers intercept fentanyl, meth, cocaine, heroin

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers thwarted a major smuggling attempt of an assortment of narcotics worth an estimated street value of $2,072,572 from a trusted traveler enrolled in the SENTRI program.

CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized a variety of narcotics Monday.

On Monday, at approximately 8:43 p.m., CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were conducting vehicle enforcement inspections in the pre-primary area. An officer encountered a 67-year-old man driving a 2021 sedan through the dedicated commuter lane, applying for admission into the United States. During initial inspection, the CBP officer discovered packages within black plastic bags in the spare tire wheel well and radioed for assistance.

A K-9 enforcement officer responded to the scene with a CBP human and narcotics detector dog and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers extracted a total of 36 packages with an aggregated weight of 120 pounds. The packages were tested and identified as fentanyl powder, fentanyl pink and blue pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

CBP officers found narcotics hidden in a vehicle at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“It is important to remember that anyone crossing the border can be a target for traffickers,” said Mariza Marin, San Ysidro Port Director.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

The Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) is a program along the southwest land border that allows expedited screening for pre-approved, low risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Participants of the program may utilize dedicated “express lanes” to enter the United States at land ports of entry across the nation. All SENTRI applicants undergo a rigorous background check, provide biometric information including fingerprints, and an in-person interview as part of the approval process.

