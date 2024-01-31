Submit Release
My Career in Data Season 2 Episode 4: Frank Cerwin, Managing Principal, Data Mastery Inc.

By Natalie Raymond on

Welcome back to season two of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we talk with Frank Cerwin, the Managing Principal at Data Mastery Inc, about how he followed his curiosity and desire to find new approaches straight into a career in data.

Learn more about Data Mastery Inc.

Reach out to Frank: frank.cerwin@datamasteryinc.com

