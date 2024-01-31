PTI Australia’s Advanced Digital Tourism Workshops equip Small Island States to boost key online presence

Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia is hosting a series of workshops in March to build the digital capacity amongst tourism operators in some of the Pacific’s remote tourism destinations. Reflecting international tourist’s ever-increasing dependency on quick and easy digital information, PTI Australia has identified a gap in many tourism operators access and command on the digital tools necessary to tap into international markets.

As part of PTI Australia’s successful Digital Tourism program, face-to-face Advanced Digital Tourism workshops will take place in Nauru, Kiribati, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI). The workshops are being delivered in partnership with Nauru Tourism, Tourism Authority Kiribati, and the RMI Office of Commerce, Investment and Tourism in early March.

Workshops will comprise of key sessions on payment processing and how to increase direct bookings using Google’s “Digital Marketing Playbook”. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings with PTI Australia to receive advice tailored specifically to their needs and businesses.

PTI Australia Tourism Manager, Onorina Fugawai, says that it is vital for Pacific tourism operators to have the digital tools necessary to tap into international tourism markets.

“Pacific Island Countries have long been popular travel destinations, attracting tourists from across the globe with the tropical beaches, lush rainforests and rich cultural experiences we are renowned for. Tourism has boosted the region’s economic growth through creation of employment opportunities and poverty alleviation.

“However, the industry’s capacity to deliver ongoing socioeconomic benefits will hinge on its ability to adapt to the needs of modern travellers. Tourists’ choices are now heavily influenced by digitally-available information and platforms. In fact, most travellers use the internet as their primary research tool and book holidays directly from their devices. With functional and effective online tools, Pacific operators can develop their reputation as a hassle-free, easy destinations to visit.”

PTI Australia launched the Advanced Digital Tourism series in 2020, following feedback from Pacific Business Monitor research, indicating that online commerce capabilities were a critical area of focus for Pacific tourism operators.

Fugawai is optimistic about the capacity for the workshop series to significantly enhance the Small Island States accessibility to global markets and potential travellers.

“Since launch we have seen hundreds of tourism operators from across our region become involved in our Advanced Digital Tourism workshop series, which is an incredibly affirming result and a testament to the enthusiasm of our people to continually learn, adapt, grow, and deliver services that will benefit their communities.

“We look forward to delivering more support to tourism operators this year, targeting, in particular, some of the smaller, hidden treasures of our region that are less commonly explored by international tourists. Aiding them to build their online presence has the potential to strengthen their position on the map and ultimately, to deliver really strong economic benefits to their populations.”

PTI Australia’s 2024 Advanced Digital Tourism workshop series will take place in Yaren, Nauru on Tuesday 5 March, in Tarawa, Kiribati, on Friday 8 March, and in Majuro, RMI, on Monday 11 March.

To participate, please contact Onorina Fugawai on onorina@pacifictradeinvest.com

Founded in 1979, PTI Australia is an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Funded by the Australian Government, it facilitates trade and investment in the Pacific Islands.