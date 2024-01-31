Submit Release
CN’s 2023 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form available on Company Website

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the Company’s 2023 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and its 2023 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, have been filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and are now available in the “Investors” section of its website, www.cn.ca/investors.

Printed copies of CN’s 2023 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will also be available to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Director Assistant Vice-President
Public Affairs and Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca


