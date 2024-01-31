Manchin Announces $1.7 Million For Four Research Projects At West Virginia University

January 31, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,759,760 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for four research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). +The funding will support research into sustainability, electronic fields, livestock management, and the Supreme Court’s decision-making process.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with innovative research projects. I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is investing more than $1.7 million in these four important initiatives, which will advance our understanding of agriculture, physics, and Supreme Court decisions,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that support our universities and bolster academic research across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: