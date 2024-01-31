Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,441 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $1.7 Million For Four Research Projects At West Virginia University

January 31, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,759,760 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for four research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). +The funding will support research into sustainability, electronic fields, livestock management, and the Supreme Court’s decision-making process.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with innovative research projects. I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is investing more than $1.7 million in these four important initiatives, which will advance our understanding of agriculture, physics, and Supreme Court decisions,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that support our universities and bolster academic research across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $1,076,144 – West Virginia University: CAREER: Securing the Future of Electric Field Measurements in Space Physics
    • This project will optimize electric field instrumentation to advance space physics knowledge.
  • $548,943 – West Virginia University: CAREER: Leveraging Data Science & Policy to Promote Sustainable Development Via Resource Recovery
    • This program will develop, apply, and assess a data-driven framework that integrates data science, life cycle modeling, and policy analysis to promote sustainable, context-sensitive resource recovery in rural agricultural regions.
  • $84,673 – West Virginia University: Collaborative Research: Precedent-Altering Opinions and Collegiality on the Supreme Court
    • This project will investigate the role judicial collegiality plays in the Supreme Court decision-making process, with a particular focus on how relationships shift when the Court alters past decisions and overturns acts of Congress.
  • $50,000 – West Virginia University: I-Corps: Predictive algorithms to determine individual feed intake in beef cattle
    • This project is based on the development of a predictive algorithm to make use of daily animal weight and water intake, along with weather data, to predict daily feed intake.
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $1.7 Million For Four Research Projects At West Virginia University

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more