Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,443 in the last 365 days.

Centerville Man Arrested, Charged in Child Endangerment Death Investigation

January 27, 2024

 

CENTERVILLE, Iowa - On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Centerville law enforcement and emergency services were dispatched to 1417 Drake Avenue on the report of an injured child. Responding officers and EMS providers found 2-year-old Journey Marberry injured inside the home. She was immediately taken to MercyOne Hospital in Centerville and then to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

 

On Saturday, January 27, Journey succumbed to her injuries and served as a donor to aid other families.

 

At approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Iowa State Patrol tactical team arrested 48-year-old Roger Gillespie of Centerville on a warrant for Child Endangerment Causing Death, a class B felony. Gillespie, who was Journey's caretaker at the time of her injuries, was taken into custody without incident.  He is currently being held in the Appanoose County Jail. 

 

The arrest of Gillespie was the result of a joint investigation by the Centerville Police Department, Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, and the Major Crime Unit of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

 

Questions on this investigation can be directed to Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry at 641-437-7100.

 

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 

Photo of Journey

Photo of Journey

Photo of Gillespie

Photo of Gillespie

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

Centerville Man Arrested, Charged in Child Endangerment Death Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more