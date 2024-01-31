Centerville Man Arrested, Charged in Child Endangerment Death Investigation

January 27, 2024

CENTERVILLE, Iowa - On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Centerville law enforcement and emergency services were dispatched to 1417 Drake Avenue on the report of an injured child. Responding officers and EMS providers found 2-year-old Journey Marberry injured inside the home. She was immediately taken to MercyOne Hospital in Centerville and then to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

On Saturday, January 27, Journey succumbed to her injuries and served as a donor to aid other families.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Iowa State Patrol tactical team arrested 48-year-old Roger Gillespie of Centerville on a warrant for Child Endangerment Causing Death, a class B felony. Gillespie, who was Journey's caretaker at the time of her injuries, was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Appanoose County Jail.

The arrest of Gillespie was the result of a joint investigation by the Centerville Police Department, Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, and the Major Crime Unit of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Questions on this investigation can be directed to Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry at 641-437-7100.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Photo of Journey





Photo of Gillespie