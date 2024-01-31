1/31/24 – SEAWALL REPAIRS TO BEGIN AT MĀ‘ALAEA HARBOR

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 31, 2024

SEAWALL REPAIRS TO BEGIN AT MĀ‘ALAEA HARBOR

(WAILUKU, MAUI) – Starting next week, the damaged seawall at Mā’alaea Small Boat Harbor will undergo repairs to shore up its protection against current and wave action. Mocon Corporation will begin construction of a new, reinforced concrete seawall on Monday, Feb. 5.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) wants to alert harbor users that some parking stalls along the south breakwater at Mā’alaea will be temporarily unavailable at various times during the project. No facilities will be closed.

Repairs to the 450-linear-foot seawall are expected to be completed by May 31 at a total cost of $1,671,200.

