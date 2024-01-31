Sixteen EU-funded social laundries to open across Moldova

Sixteen EU-funded social laundries will be opened in different regions of the Republic of Moldova.

Thanks to this, more than 1,500 people from vulnerable categories from all over the country (low-income people, unemployed, pensioners, single-parent families, homeless people) will be able to use washing machines for their personal use for free.

The social laundries will be opened by 16 civil society organisations in partnership with local authorities.

The total amount of grants awarded to these organisations is €444,724. This project is financed by the European Union, and co-financed and implemented by IP Keystone Moldova, the local branch of the foundation ‘Stichting Dorcas Aid International’, and JSC Education Association ‘Neoumanist’.

