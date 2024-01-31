Visit to Brussels for Business Support Organisations from the Eastern Partnership – apply by 7 February

The ‘EU4Business: Connecting Companies’ (EU4BCC) project invites Business Support Organisations (BSOs) from the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region to join a one-week study visit to Brussels.

This open-door mobility programme for BSOs aims to enhance their advocacy skills, help them learn how to influence policies leading to economic growth, and expand their network in the EU.

From 17 to 22 March 2024, BSOs will be able to:

get training on how to work with policymakers in SME policies;

visit the European Parliament and meet with MEPs for a brainstorming session;

attend a conference on EU Enlargement.

The deadline for applications is 7 February.

‘EU4Business: Connecting Companies’ (EU4BCC) is a project funded under the EU4Business initiative of the EU. The project aims to support sustainable economic development and job creation in the EaP by assisting SMEs in expanding their trade volumes, attracting inward investments, and fostering business links with companies in the EU.

Find out more

Press release

To apply