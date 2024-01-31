Twenty EU-funded cultural and cross-innovation projects start their activities in Eastern Partner countries

On 30 January, EU4Culture organised an online event for the representatives of 20 cultural and cross-innovation projects from five Eastern Partner countries. The meeting served as a platform for international networking between project representatives.

As a result of a competitive selection process, the EU has allocated €275,000 to 20 cultural and cross-innovation projects targeting artists and cultural professionals from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova. With grants of up to €25,000, the 20 initiatives will be implemented in 2024 by non-profit organisations in 13 regional cities, all of which are part of the EU4Culture Cities Network. These projects are aligned with the Cultural Development Strategies created by the cities themselves, through the support of EU4Culture. Hence, the 20 initiatives support the decentralisation and regional development of Cultural and Creative Industries in the Eastern Partnership Countries.

During the event, the participants presented and discussed their projects. Considering that horizontal issues such as inclusivity and environmental sustainability are integrated into the 20 initiatives, such themes were at the forefront of the multicultural dialogue.

“Providing financial support to the Cultural and Creative Industries in the different regions is essential for empowering artists and cultural professionals to develop opportunities within their hometowns, cities, and villages. The Cultural and Cross-Innovation projects, supported by EU4Culture, will create such opportunities and demonstrate the positive impact of Culture and Creative Industries on socio-economic development and multilateral dialogue“, said Dr. Anatoli Beifert, Team leader of EU4Culture.

The 20 Cultural and Cross-Innovation projects delve into several directions within the creative sectors. Some are oriented toward performing arts, while others focus on multimedia content development, city branding, and architecture, among other fields.

Cross-Innovation projects are focused on breaking down barriers between industries and promoting the development of local ecosystems. They combine different sectors such as culture, tourism, and web development. Cultural projects, on the other hand, work on cultural and artistic development and production, promoting local traditions and creating spaces for cultural exchange.

With a budget of €7.85 million, EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the culture and creative sector with a special focus on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries. The project is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, Danish Cultural Institute, and Institut Français de Géorgie.