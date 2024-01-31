Submit Release
EU kicks off new project in Armenia to improve higher education system management

On 30 January, the EU-funded KPI4HE project was launched in Armenia. The project aims to improve higher education system management, strategic planning and university governance, and will contribute to the development of quality and inclusive, digital and green higher education in Armenia. 

In a Facebook post, the EU Delegation to Armenia said that the EU attaches “great importance” to Armenia’s education sector, providing significant budgetary support to secondary education with a pilot project in the Syunik region. 

“The development and implementation of a national framework of key performance indicators (KPIs) for higher education and the operationalisation of the Institutional Research and Planning Service (IRPS) together with the revision of the state standards for institutional accreditation will pave the way for further improvement of higher education in Armenia,” the post said.

