SB897 in Sen: Senator Roys added as a coauthor - 2024-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to amend 41.62 (3), 247.03 (2) (a), 247.03 (2) (d) and 247.03 (2) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: the Wisconsin Artistic Endowment Foundation and the Wisconsin regranting program. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/31/2024 Sen. Senator Roys added as a coauthor  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb897

