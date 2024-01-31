‘Universal frustration’: In California, a crisis so dire Republicans and Democrats are working together

‘Universal frustration’: In California, a crisis so dire Republicans and Democrats are working togetherMartin.Novitski Wed, 01/31/2024 - 09:17 NewsLink State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) in September voted to place Newsom’s plan on the March 5 primary ballot. She recently wrote an opinion piece arguing in favor of his proposal to address the state’s mental health crisis and supported the California Republican Party’s decision to stay neutral on Proposition 1.