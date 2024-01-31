SB982 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-01-31

WISCONSIN, January 31 - An Act to repeal 943.13 (1m) (c) 5.; to amend 175.60 (2g) (a), 175.60 (5) (a) 6., 938.34 (14q), 938.78 (3), 939.632 (1) (e) 3., 941.235 (1), 943.13 (1m) (c) 4., 943.13 (2) (bm) 2. am., 968.255 (1) (a) 2. and 973.137 (1); and to create 941.236 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting possessing a firearm on college and university campuses and providing a penalty.