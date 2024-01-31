MediaAlpha To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 20, 2024
Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.
A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click here.
Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with conference ID 3915762.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.
Contacts
Investors
Denise Garcia
Investors@MediaAlpha.com