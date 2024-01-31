ICONIC HOUSTON RESTAURANT eculent PIVOTS TO INCLUDE MAJOR EVENTS AND INTERNATIONAL GASTRO-TRAVEL

Chef David Skinner at the pass eculent logo ISHTIA logo

Chef David Skinner’s eculent brand celebrates 10 years in business, and April sees the debut of ISHTIA a brand-new indigenous concept from the visionary Chef

I’m excited to be able to continue eculent’s legacy, whilst also bringing my native Choctaw food into the limelight. It’s gonna be a lot of experiential discovery, and it’s gonna be a LOT of fun.” — Chef David Skinner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Skinner has announced that in March 2024, his restaurant at 709 Harris Ave in Kemah “eculent” will celebrate its’ 10th anniversary, and in fact become an international brand for managing, designing concepts and catering for large-scale events. In addition, eculent (brand) will be curating small groups for gourmand trips to “impossible to obtain” reservations and experiences with Chefs and owners at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. As such, in April, the Kemah dining experience will change its’ name to “ISHTIA” meaning “beginning” in David’s native Choctaw language.

“The original goal for eculent was to tell stories in food for five years, but we have been so fortunate to have had a three-year waiting list, and even reservations made from a call from the space station, that it actually took us 10 years to complete our mission.” Said Chef/Owner Skinner, “now we are expanding eculent globally, it’s my vision to bring the actual restaurant experience here in Houston back to modern, American heritage & indigenous ingredients with ISHTIA as the central concept.”

Thus, if eculent has been on your gourmet bucket list, you now only have 8 weeks to secure a spot.

ABOUT ISHTIA:

ISHTIA will be a “live fire” dining experience with much of the cooking taking place at a newly installed wood-burning hearth. For the first time, the space will also feature a bar to accommodate solo diners. The tasting menu will feature 12-15 meticulously curated courses with the foundation being timeless ingredients from the history of North and South American cultures. The new restaurant will add to Chef Skinner’s portfolio as in May of 2023, he opened Th Prsrv, in partnership with Street to Kitchen owners Graham Painter and James Beard Award-winning “Chef G” - Benchawan Jabthong Painter.

You can currently sign up for launch and reservation notification at https://ishtia.com and follow the new IG account @ishtiahtx

TIMELINE:

• eculent will serve its final menu (as we know it) on March 30th

• New menu design, plating and storytelling, weaving in Chef David’s Choctaw heritage are currently being developed

• ISHTIA will open in early April

• eculent has several major events currently in production/design phase, including a private event for an oil & gas company, whereby every course will contain one or both of those elements.

“I’m excited to be able to continue eculent’s brand legacy, whilst also bringing my native Choctaw food more into the limelight. It’s going to be a lot of jet lag, a lot of out of the box thinking, a lot of experiential discovery, but mostly it’s going to be a LOT of fun” said David.

