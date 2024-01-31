Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Conditions Report (1/31/2024)

River conditions from the upstream extent of the Deadwater ice jam to the Pahsimeroi River confluence have been favorable for the past week. There is little snow, and the shore ice has melted away. This is also the area where we have observed the most fishing effort since the warmup began.

Upstream of the Pahsimeroi, river conditions have been less stable due to numerous ice jams melting out. Similar to below Deadwater, poor visibility and lingering shore ice are impacting many of the fishing holes. Conditions in this area should improve relatively quickly as the ice continues to melt off over the next few days.

We are still a couple weeks out from starting our spring creel, but with how the river was fishing last fall, we expect the good fishing to pick right back up as soon as river conditions allow.

The last thing we wanted to mention for this report is that all boat ramps from Deadwater upstream to Red Rock are currently unusable due to the ice left behind from the ice jam. The Tower Creek ramp is usable, but the Morgan Bar ramp is also blocked due to ice. All other ramps from Carmen Creek upstream to Ellis are usable. The only other ramp that is currently inaccessible in this area is the Island Park boat ramp in Salmon, ID which is closed due to an ongoing construction project by the City of Salmon.