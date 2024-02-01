Boston’s Brattle Book Shop Featured in Oscar-nominated “The Holdovers”

Ken Gloss, proprietor of the Brattle Book Shop

Boston’s legendary bookstore, Brattle Book Shop, joins other iconic Boston locations and earns an appearance in the Oscar-nominated film, “The Holdovers.”

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston’s legendary used and rare bookstore, Brattle Book Shop, is in the national spotlight again, with an appearance in the Oscar-nominated film, “The Holdovers.”

Featuring Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa, the film is about the unlikely bonding of an instructor, a student, and a cook at a fictional New England boarding school during winter break. The sentimental comedy has received multiple Academy Award nominations—for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

There was extensive filming in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts, and the odds that Brattle Book Shop would be included seemed slim, but owner Ken Gloss was delighted to learn that his shop was ultimately included in the film. There’s a scene where the characters played by Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa are perusing books in the outside sale lot of the store. For Gloss, being part of the film that highlights several famous sites in Boston underscores that Brattle is one of city’s iconic “go-to” places. “That they included us among such familiar places as the Museum of Fine Arts is exciting,” Gloss said. “We’ve been getting calls from all over the country—from friends and customers who instantly recognized that we were in the film.”

And as if that weren’t enough, actor Paul Giamatti came back to the store over the next few days during the filming to shop. “He bought several books, and he couldn’t have been nicer,” Gloss said.

The Brattle Book Shop is owned and run by Kenneth Gloss, internationally known rare book specialist and appraiser (www.brattlebookshop.com/about). The historic bookshop was established in 1825 and is one of America's oldest and largest used book shops.