Regina Temple on Walmart Health's Big Move

Regina Temple

Walmart Health and One Medical Boost Healthcare in Florida

ODESSA, FLORIDA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart Health has successfully served the residents of Florida in recent years, establishing multiple branches and offering top-notch facilities in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa. Prime's One Medical also provides these same services.

Walmart Health has expanded its reach in Florida, serving Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa communities. This move has been met with enthusiasm by healthcare leader Regina Temple, who believes that the health and wellness needs of Floridians are diverse and constantly evolving. With the state's population growing at a rate faster than the rest of the country, accessibility to quality and affordable healthcare has become a necessity.

Walmart Health's innovative healthcare approach has been welcomed in Florida, bridging the gap between access and affordability in healthcare.

There are now numerous Walmart Health centers across the state, allowing for easy access to a wide range of high-quality health services at convenient hours.

State-of-the-art facilities have also been opened beside Walmart Supercenters. These facilities offer services, which include primary care, labs, X-rays, EKGs, and dental services. They also provide services for hearing, select specialty services, and behavioral health.

Regina Temple states that Prime's One Medical has also been an effective option for healthcare. The clinics offer healthcare services for everyday health issues, chronic conditions, mental health, and more. There are also primary care offices in many cities in the United States that cater to both adults and children.



About Regina Temple

Regina Temple's passion for helping people was the primary reason she went to nursing school in 1992. After entering the field of healthcare, she quickly identified the positive impact that servant leadership and organizational design had on the work environment and the organization's culture. Soon after, she began her academic journey, earning her Master's Degree in Public Administration and ending with her PhD in Applied Management and Decision Sciences from Walden University in 2009. She focused on Leadership and Organizational Change. Today, Regina is a change agent with proven results in organizational change, specifically in work culture, employee satisfaction, customer satisfaction, physician satisfaction, and overall dashboard performance/results (People, Service, Quality, Growth, and Finance).

Overall, Regina has served in the healthcare community for over 30 years, with experiences ranging from for-profit to not-for-profit organizations, unionized to non-unionized facilities, and acute care settings to outpatient centers. She has served as an Examiner for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2006 and 2010, deployed Quint Studer's evidence-based leadership model across multiple hospital settings, and completed Lean Facilitator training in 2012.