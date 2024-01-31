January 31 - Statement from Secretary Griswold on Brief Filed to U.S. Supreme Court
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
Denver, January 31, 2024 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a response brief to the United States Supreme Court in Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et. al., which concerns whether Donald Trump is disqualified from appearing on the Colorado Presidential Primary ballot.
The Colorado brief, which can be found at SupremeCourt.gov (PDF) underlines the arguments that:
- Oath-breaking insurrectionists may be disqualified from appearing on Presidential Primary ballots.
- It was proper for Colorado to determine this ballot access question.
- Political parties do not have a right to place ineligible candidates on Colorado’s ballots.
Secretary of State Griswold has issued the following statement:
“The Colorado Supreme Court was right when they ruled Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the Colorado ballot after engaging in insurrection. This is an unprecedented case, but the law is clear. I urge the Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court to act with the urgency that this case demands, and treat Donald Trump as they would any other American – our laws should be applied equally.”
Oral arguments before the Supreme Court take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024.