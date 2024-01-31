January 31 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Leads Law to explicitly make Fake Electors Schemes a Crime

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

Denver, January 31, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s priority legislation to criminalize fake electors schemes in Colorado has been introduced in the Colorado House of Representatives. When enacted, Colorado may be the first state in the nation to explicitly ban fake electors schemes thanks to this legislation.

“Attempting to steal the Presidential election should be clearly illegal,” said Secretary Griswold. “This bill will make fake electors schemes a crime and ensure the will of Colorado voters.”

Fake electors were central to the attempt to steal the presidency in 2020.

HB24-1150, False Slates of Electors, would criminalize acting as a fake elector, engaging in a fake elector scheme, or conspiring to engage in a fake elector scheme to ensure this type of attempt to suppress the vote and take away Coloradans’ voice in elections. It also bars someone convicted under it from holding future elected office in Colorado.

Individuals found guilty of engaging in a fake elector’s scheme will be subject to charges that carry 364 days’ imprisonment, up to a one thousand dollar fine, or both when the False Slates of Electors bill is enacted.

It is sponsored by Representatives Lorena Garcia and Jennifer Parenti and Senator Nick Hinrichsen.

“False elector schemes in the lead up to the January 6 insurrection fueled violence and conspiracy at the United States Capitol,” said Representative Lorena Garcia. “They were part and parcel of the attempt to steal the 2020 election by Donald Trump and his allies and have no place in Colorado.”

"I made a promise to my constituents to preserve our democracy to the best of my ability,” said Representative Jennifer Parenti. “We have seen these plots attempted in other states and we want to send a clear message that if you try that here, there will be consequences."

"No matter what, we have to focus on protecting what’s at stake – our fair and transparent democratic process," said Senator Nick Hinrichsen. "I am proud to be carrying this legislation in the Senate, fighting for every Coloradan’s voice to be heard equally.”

Read the complete language of the bill on the Colorado legislature’s website.