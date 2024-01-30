GEORGIA, January 30 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development today celebrated the destinations gracing the four unique covers of the 2024 Georgia Official State Travel Guide. Following multiple record years for tourism in the Peach State, this annual publication will continue to inspire travel to and within Georgia. The 2024 edition features four different covers showcasing the diverse geographies around the state, from rural to urban locales and mountain to beach destinations.

“This year's travel guide reminds us that in all four corners of the Peach State, visitors and residents alike can find a reason to keep Georgia on their mind,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia is blessed with unmatched and unique geographic diversity, from our major cities and attractions to our small towns and natural treasures. As our tourism industry continues to grow and power economies across the state, this resource will be another tool in supporting the men and women who make our state such a welcoming destination.”

Featured cover destinations include the Downtown Square in Bainbridge, Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Bell Mountain Park and Historical Site in Hiawassee, and South Beach Pier and Pavilion on Tybee Island. Leaders of the local convention and visitors bureaus from each of the cover destinations, including Visit Bainbridge, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Towns County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Visit Tybee Island, as well as General Assembly members from these areas, attended today's unveiling event for the travel guide covers.

“Georgia is the top state for business, and that includes the business of tourism. More people than ever before are choosing Georgia to live, work, make a movie, and visit, supporting jobs and helping our communities thrive,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This travel guide spotlights inspiring destinations, where visitors will be welcomed with Georgia’s unmatched hospitality and memorable experiences that will keep them coming back. Thank you to our tourism partners and their excellent work to further strengthen Georgia’s position on the global map and attract new and repeat visitors.”

Informed by traveler sentiment research and visitor data, the guide serves as a complete narrative of various types of trips and visitor interests that can be experienced in Georgia. It contains nearly 130 pages of vacation ideas, attractions, dining, events, activities, accommodations, maps, and more.

“The growth and evolution of our Official State Travel Guide has contributed to the strongest tourism economy in Georgia’s history,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Chief Marketing Officer Mark Jaronski. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Kemp and our General Assembly, as well as the effectiveness of our statewide tourism industry and visitor-driven marketing strategies, Georgia’s pro-business approach has helped us reach historic levels of tourism. This guide advances our momentum, inspiring increased visitation and visitor spending that benefits communities across all regions of Georgia.”

In 2022, nearly 168 million visitors traveled across Georgia – the largest number of visitors the state has welcomed – resulting in a record $39.8 billion in direct visitor spending. The impact of that visitation generated $73 billion in total economic impact and supported more than 442,600 jobs.

Georgia’s Official State Travel Guide is free and available digitally on the Explore Georgia website, by phone at 1-800-VISIT-GA, on-site at the nine Georgia Visitor Information Centers, and through a statewide network of tourism partners.

For more information and to order a copy of the guide, visit ExploreGeorgia.org.

Media Images:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fxaq7i4paj8rsqqrjywkz/h?rlkey=yhi0kmy2pzbbnclvnxoldsoyg&dl=0.

