Sen. Cramer: National Science Foundation Awards Nearly $600,000 to the University of North Dakota
WASHINGTON – The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced a BIORETS Site award of $599,997 to the University of North Dakota. This award will support a team of eight teachers as they participate in an intensive research experience for six weeks, followed by two weeks of curriculum development. This program ultimately aims to significantly increase the exposure of rural and tribal students to molecular biology and scientific research.