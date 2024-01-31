Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,718 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Cramer: National Science Foundation Awards Nearly $600,000 to the University of North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced a BIORETS Site award of $599,997 to the University of North Dakota. This award will support a team of eight teachers as they participate in an intensive research experience for six weeks, followed by two weeks of curriculum development. This program ultimately aims to significantly increase the exposure of rural and tribal students to molecular biology and scientific research.

You just read:

Sen. Cramer: National Science Foundation Awards Nearly $600,000 to the University of North Dakota

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more