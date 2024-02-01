Recruiting for Good Creates Sweet Mom Gig to Improve Lives and Help Fund Causes

Love to make a positive impact and earn some coin too? Recruiting for Good is looking for sweet moms to inspire participation in our referral program www.SweetMomGig.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good makes fundraising rewarding; participate in referral program to earn $1,000 donation for favorite school, and earn Sweet $1,000 dining gift card www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Love to Dine for Good participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits and earn the sweetest dining gift cards to favorite restaurants in US www.LovetoDineforGood.com Love to Dine for Good with Girlfriends; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund causes and earn sweet dining rewards www.LovetoDineforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund causes; and rewards moms who help inspire participation in referral program.

Our sweet gig is fun and rewarding for moms who love to make a positive impact!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and helps fund causes. Including meaningful work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs.'Recruiting for Good launch Sweet Mom Gig ; a part-time opportunity for moms who love to make a positive impact.Moms who land sweet gig inspire the community to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Every person who successfully participates and garners a donation for a cause, mom earns $1,000 According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate moms who love to collaborate and make a positive impact; by making fundraising fun and rewarding!"Moms who land part-time community gig can direct Recruiting for Good to fund any cause, including school; activities, clubs, and teams.People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; earn a $1,000 donation for favorite cause (nonprofit, rescue, or school), and $1,000 gift card for foodie reward ( Love to Dine for Good , or Taste The Best of US).AboutWe Help Moms Do Sweet Things for Their Kids. Are you sweet, have a mom club in LA, and love to fund your fun? Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good. Every successful referral that leads to a donation for a nonprofit, rescue, or school Recruiting for Good will reward mom club $1,000. To learn more visit www.SweetMomGig.com Good for You +Community Too!Have a Restaurant in LA, love to support causes, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to nonprofits and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You +Community Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. www.TheSweetestGigs.com

