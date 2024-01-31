Sen. Muth Announces Over $650k in Traffic Safety Funding for 2 ChesCo Projects 

ROYERSFORD − January 30, 2024 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that two public safety projects in Chester County in Senate District 44 have received a total of $654,262 in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding.

The local funding in East Pikeland Township and North Coventry Township was part of a $13 million investment in 39 projects across the Commonwealth announced this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

“This funding is great news for East Pikeland and North Coventry residents – but also for drivers from across our region because these projects will improve road safety and the flow of traffic for all of us in Chester County,” Muth said. “This is a very competitive grant program, and I am very appreciative of the work of our local officials to continue to leverage state programs and state funding to complete necessary upgrades and improvements to infrastructure across our region.”

East Pikeland Township received $367,162 for the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Ridge Road and Hares Hill Road.

North Coventry Township received $287,100 to upgrade traffic signals along the Route 100 and Route 724 corridors. The project will include the installation of stop bar and dilemma zone detection; LED signal indication upgrades; the installation of new backplates with reflective strips; and the installation of ADA compliant pedestrian pushbuttons with LED latching.

The Automated Red Light Enforcement program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue. Grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 34 intersections in Philadelphia. State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional impact.

Since 2010, the ARLE program has awarded over $141 million in funding for 576 transportation enhancement projects across Pennsylvania.

Click here for a complete list of projects that received ARLE funding.

