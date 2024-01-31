Submit Release
GULF COAST INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIES® AGENTS ACHIEVE UNPARALLELED SALES IN 2023

Seven GCIP Agents Exceed $16M Each in 2023 Sales Revenue

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is pleased to announce a total of seven agents at locally owned and operated GCIP attained sales revenue milestones for 2023, each surpassing $16,000,000 in sales, demonstrating the firm’s caliber of unrivaled client service, skillful sales strategies, and innovative marketing tactics.

Timothy P. Savage, Principal of GCIP, achieved $133,545,3998 in luxury home sales revenue in 2023. Other agents of note include Darlene Roddy with $35,440,000; Matt and Megan Chionis with $33,606,000; Jennifer Valenti with $23,900,000; and Amy Kodak with $21,164,000, among others. Sales figures are according to NABOR and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) statistics.

GCIP is a record-setting brokerage offering a boutique approach to surpass client’s expectations through uncompromising integrity, unprecedented concierge service, and a hands-on luxury experience. The award winning, multi-generational firm exemplifies the Naples reputation for luxury living.

Vicki Tracy, GCIP’s Chief Operating Officer stated, “The team’s impressive success is a testament to their diligent work ethic and local expertise. These incredible milestones are evidence of the firm’s effective and sustained focus on local knowledge, professionalism, and superb customer service, bringing superior results for our clients. We are proud to announce these remarkable statistics highlighting our continued focus on teamwork and integrity, successfully assisting our clients in all their real estate needs.”

About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm
specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.

For more information, please contact:

Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com

