Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 2, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EH) securities between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 7, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “EHang’s much-touted, recently granted certification comes with numerous flight restrictions that it has failed to fully disclose to investors,” and that the restrictions “invalidate the bulk of its potential commercial use cases, including restrictions against flying in densely populated areas, in shared airspace, and out of sight of a ground crew.” Additionally, the report claimed that outside of promotional events, EHang has “no website and zero evidence of any aviation operations for Prestige Aviation except for a photoshoot where it appears to have photoshopped its logo onto a rented jet” and that the Company is “a fatal accident waiting to happen, both for investors and for passengers.”

On this news, EHang’s stock price fell $1.90, or 12.7%, to close at $13.07 per share on November 7, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

