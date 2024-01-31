REMINDER: Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board Meeting is Tue...

The next public meeting of the Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board will be held in person at the Empire State Plaza, Meeting Room 1 in Albany and virtually via WebEx on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 from 12 pm- 2 pm.

Meeting information including the WebEx link can be found on the OPWDD website here: https://meetny-events.webex.com/meetny-events/j.php?MTID=m6f1334a0b032511c934c467cb756d37b



The Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board was created in November of 2016 to help provide guidance and information to New York policymakers, individuals with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis (ASD), and families seeking reliable information regarding available services and supports. The Members of the Board are tasked with several important duties including: studying and reviewing the effectiveness of supports and services currently being provided to people diagnosed with Autism Spectrum disorders; identifying legislative and regulatory activity which may be required to improve existing service systems that support people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders; identifying methods for improving interagency coordination of services and maximizing the impact and effectiveness of services and agency functions; and, other matters as deemed appropriate by the Board.

More information about the Board is available on the OPWDD website.